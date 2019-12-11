BREAKING: Fresh Crisis rocks Presidency as Aisha Buhari attacks Mamman Daura, Garba Shehu Wednesday, 11 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

Aisha Buhari also attacks presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu.



The post BREAKING: Fresh Crisis rocks Presidency as Aisha Buhari attacks Mamman Daura, Garba Shehu appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this