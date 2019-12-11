Alleged Fraud: Maina’s sister denies ownership of bank accounts used for ‘fraudulent’ transactions Wednesday, 11 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

Mrs Abdullahi is the younger sister to the former Chairman, Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT) who is undergoing a criminal trial.



The post Alleged Fraud: Maina’s sister denies ownership of bank accounts used for ‘fraudulent’ transactions appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this