Zimbabwe: Lord Says I Shall One Day Rule Zimbabwe - Chamisa

allAfrica.com Monday, 16 December 2019 ()
[New Zimbabwe] MDC leader Nelson Chamisa says the Lord Jesus Christ has spoken and assured him he shall one day rule Zimbabwe.
Zimbabwe: Mbeki's Mediation Will Bring Change - Opposition Leader Chamisa

[New Zimbabwe] The anticipated dialogue between MDC Alliance leader, Nelson Chamisa and President Emmerson Mnangagwa brokered by former South Africa President...
allAfrica.com

Zimbabwe: Chamisa Blasts Govt for Forcing Police to Wear 'Toilet Chambers' All the Time

[New Zimbabwe] Mutare -MDC leader Nelson Chamisa says government should stop humiliating police officers by forcing them to put on "toilet chambers" (anti-riot...
allAfrica.com

