Zimbabwe: Lord Says I Shall One Day Rule Zimbabwe - Chamisa

From thinking that swallowing a seed will cause a watermelon to grow in their stomach,following the "five-second rule" and eating carrots to enhance night vision, two in fivemillennials grew up..

School bans kids from entering food shops on the way home Police have been called after a school banned pupils from entering food shops on the way home - even placing teachers like ''bouncers'' outside a CHIPPY. Children have been told they can't go into at.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 02:24Published 3 weeks ago