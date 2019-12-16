Global  

Uganda: Ugandans Can Now Apply for Passports Online

allAfrica.com Monday, 16 December 2019 ()
[Monitor] Citizens wishing to apply for a passport can now do so digitally. The government has activated the e-application portal which can be found on the website www.passport.go.ug.
