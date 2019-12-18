Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Zimbabwe: Mary Chiwenga to Seek Bail At High Court

allAfrica.com Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
[New Zimbabwe] Incarcerated Marry Chiwenga, the wife of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, is expected Wednesday morning to file an application for bail through her lawyer, Taona Nyamukara at the Harare High Court.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mrdasar

TUSMO TV Zimbabwe: Mary Chiwenga to Seek Bail At High Court https://t.co/Nd5HSmpk7p 6 hours ago

AfricanPeacemag

African Peace Zimbabwe: Mary Chiwenga to Seek Bail At High Court https://t.co/ahhSKvB1nE 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.