Zimbabwe: Mary Chiwenga to Seek Bail At High Court Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ( 6 hours ago )

[New Zimbabwe] Incarcerated Marry Chiwenga, the wife of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, is expected Wednesday morning to file an application for bail through her lawyer, Taona Nyamukara at the Harare High Court. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this TUSMO TV Zimbabwe: Mary Chiwenga to Seek Bail At High Court https://t.co/Nd5HSmpk7p 6 hours ago African Peace Zimbabwe: Mary Chiwenga to Seek Bail At High Court https://t.co/ahhSKvB1nE 6 hours ago