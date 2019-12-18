Global  

#ELClasico (LIVE UPDATES): Barcelona, Real Madrid battle in Camp Nou

Premium Times Nigeria Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
The two Spanish sides are currently tied on 35 points each.

The post #ELClasico (LIVE UPDATES): Barcelona, Real Madrid battle in Camp Nou appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
News video: Violence erupts outside El Clasico

Violence erupts outside El Clasico 01:15

 Catalan separatists clashed with police outside the Nou Camp as Barcelona played Real Madrid inside the stadium.

Tweets about this

elzimrie

Philanthropist Elzimri RT @IndyFootball: FT: El Clasico ends in deadlock as Barcelona and Real Madrid play out 0-0 draw #ElClasico https://t.co/eJRH0qBUh3 11 minutes ago

SportCentre12

Sport Centre RT @SportCentre12: Updated Working Link👍🏻 Watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid #ElClasico Live stream HD👇🏻 Follow @SportCentre12 for more footb… 20 minutes ago

kinshasaweb

🇨🇩✌🏾« Papa avait dit le peuple d’abord »✌🏾🇨🇩 RT @MailSport: FULL TIME Barcelona 0-0 Real Madrid https://t.co/874ehNplHc #ElClasico https://t.co/j4U47iluhh 23 minutes ago

MailSport

MailOnline Sport FULL TIME Barcelona 0-0 Real Madrid https://t.co/874ehNplHc #ElClasico https://t.co/j4U47iluhh 44 minutes ago

IndyFootball

Indy Football FT: El Clasico ends in deadlock as Barcelona and Real Madrid play out 0-0 draw #ElClasico https://t.co/eJRH0qBUh3 45 minutes ago

