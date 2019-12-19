Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Nigerian court rules against arrest of sex workers

Premium Times Nigeria Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
The court judgment followed a fundamental human rights enforcement suit filed by a non-governmental organisation, Lawyers Alert, on behalf of the arrested women.

The post Nigerian court rules against arrest of sex workers appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Asuenimhenchri1

Asuenimhenchristian RT @PremiumTimesng: Nigerian court rules against arrest of***workers https://t.co/hKRyeWGFjr 40 minutes ago

introvert_king

SK Nigerian court rules against arrest of sex workers https://t.co/TmpRAjvnDI 48 minutes ago

NgNewsPost

NigeriaNews Post (Nigerian court rules against arrest of***workers) has been published on Latest Nigeria News -… https://t.co/2F04jVzZPc 1 hour ago

isnotpolitics

Plain Facts Nigerian court rules against arrest of***workers https://t.co/4RgIXSmfrR https://t.co/uDSkLTfbwv 1 hour ago

ochichiri

Ọchịchịrị @LagosTalks913 News flakes Nigerian court rules against arrest of***workers https://t.co/5MPQ4I3GFL 1 hour ago

PremiumTimesng

Premium Times Nigerian court rules against arrest of***workers https://t.co/hKRyeWGFjr 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.