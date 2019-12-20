Global  

South Africa: SA May Revisit Land and Agrarian Policy Due to Climate Change

allAfrica.com Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
[News24Wire] The challenges of climate change "may merit the development of a new agrarian reform vision" for South Africa, Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Minister Thoko Didiza said on Thursday.
