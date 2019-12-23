Global  

JUST IN: Five sentenced to death over murder of Jamal Khashoggi

Premium Times Nigeria Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi national and U.S. resident, was killed inside the Saudi consulate in October 2018.

The post JUST IN: Five sentenced to death over murder of Jamal Khashoggi appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Five sentenced to death over Jamal Khashoggi's murder

Five sentenced to death over Jamal Khashoggi's murder 17:01

 Former high-profile Saudi royal adviser al-Qahtani investigated but not charged and released.

20arsenal

Arsenal☆ Much more than just five are / will be sentenced to death, so Mohammed Bone-Saw becomes a Stooge King.… https://t.co/dCisH5JTq8 20 seconds ago

NitrideFist

NitrideFist Five Sentenced to Death in Khashoggi Murder, Royal Aides Cleared We all know this is just a show. https://t.co/md7Np9CiKf 42 seconds ago

Maya_Reports

Maya Saenz - KMTV JUST IN: Five people have been sentenced to death for the killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi. https://t.co/AG0vzzPoPq 58 seconds ago

MyDCANews

My Washington News RT @nbcwashington: Just In: A court in Saudi Arabia sentenced five people to death for the killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khash… 4 minutes ago

Skpj50

Khan Mazhar RT @IndianExpress: JUST IN | Five sentenced to death by Saudi Arabia in Jamal Khashoggi murder case. 4 minutes ago

silverg22954643

silvergirl RT @CBSThisMorning: JUST IN: Saudi Arabia has sentenced five people to death for the killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.… 4 minutes ago

majorbigz

akpa godwin ifeanyi RT @PremiumTimesng: JUST IN: Five sentenced to death over murder of Jamal Khashoggi https://t.co/f2jtSiaY4b 6 minutes ago

maijanwando

kabir ibrahim RT @Ezeakachidozie: JUST IN: Five sentenced to death over murder of Jamal Khashoggi. ~Premium Times 6 minutes ago

