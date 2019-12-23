Global  

Mahrez, Mane, Salah nominated for African Footballer of the Year award

Premium Times Nigeria Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Senegal talisman Mane will be the favourite for the award ahead of his Egyptian club mate after Liverpool won the UEFA Champions League

The post Mahrez, Mane, Salah nominated for African Footballer of the Year award appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
