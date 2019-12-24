Nigeria: Road Accident Claims 19 Lives in Katsina

[This Day] Katsina -No fewer than 19 people have been confirmed dead in a ghastly motor accident along the Mararaban-maska road in Funtua Local Government Area of Katsina State.



