Nigeria: Road Accident Claims 19 Lives in Katsina

allAfrica.com Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
[This Day] Katsina -No fewer than 19 people have been confirmed dead in a ghastly motor accident along the Mararaban-maska road in Funtua Local Government Area of Katsina State.
Nigeria: 2 Die, 4 Injured in Road Accident in Ogun

[Daily Trust] The Ogun Command of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Friday said that two persons died while four others sustained injuries in an accident at...
