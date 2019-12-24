Global  

South Africa: Considerable Drop in Cape Town Water Use, City Says

Tuesday, 24 December 2019
[News24Wire] Water consumption in Cape Town has decreased considerably in the last week, the City of Cape Town said on Monday.
Considerable drop in Cape Town water use, City says

Water consumption in Cape Town has decreased considerably in the last week, the City of Cape Town says.
