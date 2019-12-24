Saudi Arabia bans under 18 marriage Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ( 1 hour ago )

Child marriage is commonplace in Saudi Arabia with one in seven girls marrying before the age of 18



The post Saudi Arabia bans under 18 marriage appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Omolara Osanyin🚀 RT @daily_nigerian: BREAKING: Saudi Arabia bans under-18 marriage https://t.co/Hkpjq6v0SX https://t.co/z5tLf8zJDX 3 seconds ago 🎲DICE🎲thaNumberman🔱 RT @Adunni_Achebe: Saudi Arabia bans under 18 marriages and Arewa twitter incels and pedophiles about to have a stroke 😂😂😂 https://t.co/OP3… 23 seconds ago Tólúlopè™©💥 RT @ritapurity: Saudi Arabia bans under-18 marriage. Hello #Nigeria Let’s send this to Nigeria https://t.co/LIDQpPKHbl 1 minute ago