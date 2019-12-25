Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

’48 Boko Haram fighters killed, three arrested’ as soldiers repel Christmas Eve Biu attack

Premium Times Nigeria Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
"The (Biu) operation lasted till about 4 a.m. when the soldiers and our members finished ransacking the areas for their dead bodies."

The post ’48 Boko Haram fighters killed, three arrested’ as soldiers repel Christmas Eve Biu attack appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Two killed, 13 wounded as Boko Haram attack Biu town

Biu is the headquarters of the local government area of the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, and the Commander, Multi-National Joint Task Force, Abdulmalik...
Premium Times Nigeria

You Might Like


Tweets about this

olayeking

The Vibranium Papi RT @PremiumTimesng: ’48 Boko Haram fighters killed, three arrested’ as soldiers repel Christmas Eve Biu attack https://t.co/8gHQ69aOI8 32 seconds ago

basheerusman14

Basheer Usman RT @haruna_braimoh: ’48 Boko Haram fighters killed, three arrested’ as soldiers repel Christmas Eve Biu attack! Me: Kudos to the Nig Armed… 8 minutes ago

_AlameenYaqub

Al-ameen Yaqub RT @TomaszRolbiecki: Also on the same day - ISWAP claims four Nigerian soldiers in Biu. The reality: 48 ISWAP fighters were killed on both… 31 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.