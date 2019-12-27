Global  

Zimbabwe: Opposition MP Sikhala Cheats Death in Road Accident, Blames Zanu-PF Plot

allAfrica.com Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
[New Zimbabwe] CONTROVERSIAL MDC legislator and party deputy national chair, Job Sikhala has made sensational claims a road traffic accident he suffered in Beatrice on Christmas eve was the works of an assassination plot against him and other main opposition officials by Zanu PF.
