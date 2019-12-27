Uganda: UPDF Commander Sacked Over Killing of Chairman Friday, 27 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

[Monitor] Moroto -Uganda People's Defence Forces have terminated the acting 3rd Division commander, Brig Julius Biryabarema, over the killing of Rupa Sub-county chairperson, Dan Apollo Loyomo. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Marijke van der Lee Uganda: UPDF Commander Sacked Over Killing of Chairman https://t.co/vl4TRVGXp9 6 days ago TUSMO TV Uganda: UPDF Commander Sacked Over Killing of Chairman https://t.co/MOfcsMCv8L 6 days ago African Peace Uganda: UPDF Commander Sacked Over Killing of Chairman https://t.co/88jZXOzCb0 6 days ago