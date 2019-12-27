Global  

Uganda: UPDF Commander Sacked Over Killing of Chairman

Friday, 27 December 2019
[Monitor] Moroto -Uganda People's Defence Forces have terminated the acting 3rd Division commander, Brig Julius Biryabarema, over the killing of Rupa Sub-county chairperson, Dan Apollo Loyomo.
