Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Somalia: Govt Hopes Security Cameras Deter Mogadishu Terrorist Attacks

allAfrica.com Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
[VOA] Authorities in Somalia have installed security cameras on major roads in the capital, Mogadishu, in an effort to deter ongoing attacks by the Islamist militant group Al-Shabab.  Residents and business owners have welcomed the stepped-up security.  But, as Mohamed Sheik Nor reports from Mogadishu, some analysts doubt the cameras will be enough to stop the attacks.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Deadly car bomb in Somali capital

Deadly car bomb in Somali capital 00:33

 At least 60 people have been killed in a car bomb blast at a busy security check-point in Somalia's capital. Police captain Mohamed Hussein said the blast targeted a tax collection centre during the Saturday morning rush-hour in Mogadishu as Somalians returned to work after the weekend.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Dad fail! Father fixing security camera caught unaware as son makes fun of him behind his back [Video]Dad fail! Father fixing security camera caught unaware as son makes fun of him behind his back

An oblivious dad in an East Midlands village in England was ridiculed by his son while adjusting his security cameras yesterday (December 22). Footage shows the father, John Clarke, up a ladder at..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:29Published

More Thieves Swiping Ring Security Cameras [Video]More Thieves Swiping Ring Security Cameras

CBS 2’s Steven Graves reports on how to protect the very thing that's protecting your home.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:56Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Somalia: Car bomb in Mogadishu kills several people

A car bomb has exploded at a busy security checkpoint in Somalia's capital. The city has suffered regular terrorist attacks in recent years.
Deutsche Welle

FLIR Announces Multiple Cameras for Critical Infrastructure and Safe City Security

FLIR Announces Multiple Cameras for Critical Infrastructure and Safe City SecurityARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- #SafeCities--FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR) announced today three dome-shaped, Pan-Tilt-Zoom (PTZ) security cameras,...
Business Wire

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Africa_Biz

African Business Somalia: Govt Hopes Security Cameras Deter Mogadishu Terrorist Attacks https://t.co/cZmbJgKcir #Africa #Africabiz 3 hours ago

AfricanPeacemag

African Peace Somalia: Govt Hopes Security Cameras Deter Mogadishu Terrorist Attacks https://t.co/8v5a1A88RW 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.