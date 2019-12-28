Somalia: Govt Hopes Security Cameras Deter Mogadishu Terrorist Attacks

Saturday, 28 December 2019 () [VOA] Authorities in Somalia have installed security cameras on major roads in the capital, Mogadishu, in an effort to deter ongoing attacks by the Islamist militant group Al-Shabab. Residents and business owners have welcomed the stepped-up security. But, as Mohamed Sheik Nor reports from Mogadishu, some analysts doubt the cameras will be enough to stop the attacks.
At least 60 people have been killed in a car bomb blast at a busy security check-point in Somalia's capital. Police captain Mohamed Hussein said the blast targeted a tax collection centre during the Saturday morning rush-hour in Mogadishu as Somalians returned to work after the weekend.