African Champions League: Holders Esperance held at home by Vita Club

BBC News Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Holders Esperance of Tunisia are held 0-0 at home by AS Vita Club of DR Congo in the third round of African Champions League group matches.
African Champions League: Al Hilal stun Etoile and el Kaabi hits hat-trick for Wydad

A stunning win in Tunisia for Sudan's Al Hilal and an Ayoub el Kaabi hat-trick for Wydad Casablanca make the African Champions League headlines on Saturday.
BBC News

Chelsea post £96.6m loss after season out of Champions League

Chelsea recorded a loss of £96.6million for the 2018-19 season, the club announced on Tuesday. The Blues had posted profits in the previous two years, but a...
SoccerNews.com


