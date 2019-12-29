Somalia: UN Secretary-General Condemns 'Horrendous' Somalia Car Bomb Attack

[Dalsan Radio] At least 90 people died and scores more were wounded when a car bomb exploded at a busy checkpoint in the capital, Mogadishu. Many of the victims were students.



