Somalia: UN Secretary-General Condemns 'Horrendous' Somalia Car Bomb Attack

allAfrica.com Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
[Dalsan Radio] At least 90 people died and scores more were wounded when a car bomb exploded at a busy checkpoint in the capital, Mogadishu. Many of the victims were students.
News video: Dozens killed in Mogadishu car bomb attack: Police

Dozens killed in Mogadishu car bomb attack: Police 02:30

 Large plume of black smoke seen above Somali capital as some 100 people, including children, rushed to hospitals.

Somalia checkpoint car bombing kills and injures dozens [Video]Somalia checkpoint car bombing kills and injures dozens

A car bomb outside a tax collection centre in Somalia has killed at least 78 people, according to officials.

Truck Bomb Kills Dozens in Somalia's Capital [Video]Truck Bomb Kills Dozens in Somalia's Capital

Veuer’s Lenneia Batiste has more on a truck bomb that killed dozens in Somalia.

25 killed in Somalia car bomb attack

Mogadishu [Somalia], Dec 28 (ANI): At least 25 people were killed and several others sustained injuries in a huge car bomb attack in the suburbs of the Somali...
UAE condemns Somalia terror attack that left at least 90 dead

(MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The UAE has strongly condemned the terror attack by a car bomb on a security checkpoint in Somalia's capital, Mogadishu, which resulted...
