Sudan hands death penalty to 27 for torturing, killing protester

A court in Sudan on Monday sentenced 27 members of the country’s security forces to death for torturing and killing a detained protester during the uprising against Sudan’s longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir earlier this year.

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Sudan sentences 29 to death for teacher's killing in custody The death penalty is given to intelligence agents who tortured a detained protester to death.

BBC News 17 hours ago



Sudan sentences 27 to death for torturing, killing of protester A court in Sudan on Monday sentenced 27 security forces members to death for torturing and killing a detained protester during the uprising against Sudan's...

CBC.ca 20 hours ago





Tweets about this