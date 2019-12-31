In 2011 Samoa took a leap into the future by shifting its time zone west of the International Date Line. The post Samoa, Kiribati to be the first to welcome 2020 appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Northland-based nurse Tafale Maddren in Samoa escapes worst of measles outbreak One of the first things Tafale Maddren made sure when she visited her family in Samoa was to ensure the whole village was vaccinated against measles.The...

New Zealand Herald 5 days ago





Tweets about this LADE ♊️💕 RT @MobilePunch: New Year: Samoa, Kiribati to be the first to welcome 2020 https://t.co/Jazm9dCqnm https://t.co/b8mWQIO7rT 35 seconds ago Asuenimhenchristian RT @PremiumTimesng: Samoa, Kiribati to be the first to welcome 2020 https://t.co/bmPUOQMJBq 6 minutes ago MicronesiaGore RT @BNONews: BREAKING: Midnight in Samoa and Kiribati's Christmas Island; world's earliest time zone ushers in 2020 https://t.co/XT9hNexz1e… 23 minutes ago