Zimbabwe: Marry Mubaiwa Remanded in Custody

allAfrica.com Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
[The Herald] HARARE regional magistrate Mr Chrispen Mberewere yesterday remanded the estranged wife of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, Marry Mubaiwa, in custody to January 14 next year when she is expected in court for her routine remand.
