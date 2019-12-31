Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

FG appoints new Acting Registrar-General for CAC

Premium Times Nigeria Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
The Code of Conduct Tribunal had ordered the suspension of the immediate past Acting Registrar-General of the commission, Azuka Azinge, for not declaring her assets.

The post FG appoints new Acting Registrar-General for CAC appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Toktok9jaa

TOKTOK9JA.COM FG Appoints Saratu Acting Registrar General CAC https://t.co/jR9n7TIpTJ https://t.co/cvEifClAUR 3 days ago

Digitaldesizns

Digital Designs FG Appoints Saratu Acting Registrar General CAC https://t.co/sswIGquTxy https://t.co/xyicrWvAoz 3 days ago

Toktok9ja

ABEL WEALTH FG Appoints Saratu Acting Registrar General CAC https://t.co/UY9SXZ3FBr https://t.co/oEFCXVkoe1 3 days ago

Katrinabankss

Kathrina Banks FG Appoints Saratu Acting Registrar General CAC https://t.co/Me7aXbx00J https://t.co/JHbWLyQhIX 3 days ago

mukhjaintegrate

Mukhja Integrated Services RT @PremiumTimesng: FG appoints new Acting Registrar-General for CAC https://t.co/bYL31vqvOt 4 days ago

solacebase

Breaking News with Solacebase Buhari Appoints New Acting Registrar-General For CAC https://t.co/26IBxNpK3Q https://t.co/5iLsdhMD8L 5 days ago

Row2ice

Alex Pablo RT @savndaniel: SHARIA EMPIRE THINGS! Buhari appoints Saratu Shafii to replace suspended Obiageli Azinge as CAC acting Registrar-General. 5 days ago

tv360nigeria

TV360 RT @tv360nigeria: FG appoints new Acting Registrar-General for CAC https://t.co/E33tU2btmA https://t.co/3JXJXevgJE 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.