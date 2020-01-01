Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Nigerians welcome Year 2020 with wild cheer, expectations

Premium Times Nigeria Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
For a moment, Nigerians put behind all personal challenges to herald in a new year and decade.

The post Nigerians welcome Year 2020 with wild cheer, expectations appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sodamolaadewale

Giran. RT @OvieOmoAgege: MY NEW YEAR MESSAGE 2020 As we celebrate the end of one year and the beginning of another, the people of Delta Central S… 4 hours ago

IBROABUBAKAR1

IBRAHIM RT @EduMarshalsKad: WELCOME TO 2020: Happy New Year to Nigerians and Lovers of Education. EduMarshals believes that, with Education comes… 5 hours ago

9ja_legal

9jalegal Nigerians welcome Year 2020 with wild cheer, expectations https://t.co/9y5kinhPKC 12 hours ago

Techy_Lawyer

Techylawyer Nigerians welcome Year 2020 with wild cheer, expectations https://t.co/M5RUgmjgxk https://t.co/XKjmMMz5ve 12 hours ago

manufa_for

Manufa Charity Development For Peace & Unity Found RT @manufa_for: MAY THE BEGINNING OF A NEW DECADE BRING PEACE AND SECURITY TO NIGERIA. We hereby welcome all our love ones nd Nigerians at… 13 hours ago

manufa_for

Manufa Charity Development For Peace & Unity Found MAY THE BEGINNING OF A NEW DECADE BRING PEACE AND SECURITY TO NIGERIA. We hereby welcome all our love ones nd Nige… https://t.co/6HU3DGc34z 17 hours ago

ayobamiluv

Wiz Bami RT @AVM_OA_Adesanya: It is a new year/decade in #Russia already and the skies of Moscow are lit with fireworks! I gladly welcome all fellow… 17 hours ago

batatv_ng

BataTV Africa ✪🎅 Nigerians welcome Year 2020 with wild cheer, expectations https://t.co/hyM8PtEVWO 17 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.