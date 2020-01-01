Giran. RT @OvieOmoAgege: MY NEW YEAR MESSAGE 2020 As we celebrate the end of one year and the beginning of another, the people of Delta Central S… 4 hours ago

IBRAHIM RT @EduMarshalsKad: WELCOME TO 2020: Happy New Year to Nigerians and Lovers of Education. EduMarshals believes that, with Education comes… 5 hours ago

9jalegal Nigerians welcome Year 2020 with wild cheer, expectations https://t.co/9y5kinhPKC 12 hours ago

Techylawyer Nigerians welcome Year 2020 with wild cheer, expectations https://t.co/M5RUgmjgxk https://t.co/XKjmMMz5ve 12 hours ago

Manufa Charity Development For Peace & Unity Found RT @manufa_for: MAY THE BEGINNING OF A NEW DECADE BRING PEACE AND SECURITY TO NIGERIA. We hereby welcome all our love ones nd Nigerians at… 13 hours ago

Manufa Charity Development For Peace & Unity Found MAY THE BEGINNING OF A NEW DECADE BRING PEACE AND SECURITY TO NIGERIA. We hereby welcome all our love ones nd Nige… https://t.co/6HU3DGc34z 17 hours ago

Wiz Bami RT @AVM_OA_Adesanya: It is a new year/decade in #Russia already and the skies of Moscow are lit with fireworks! I gladly welcome all fellow… 17 hours ago