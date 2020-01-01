Global  

26,039 babies to be born in Nigeria on New Year Day – UNICEF

Premium Times Nigeria Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
The figure represents 7 per cent of the estimated 392,078 babies expected to be born on the day globally.

The post 26,039 babies to be born in Nigeria on New Year Day – UNICEF appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
A look back at New Year's Day babies in Sussex

EVERY year we hear about babies born on New Year's Day, so we decided to take a look back at the parents who spent their New Year's Eve in the maternity ward.
The Argus

