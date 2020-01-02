|
Nigeria: 26,039 Babies to Be Born in Nigeria On New Year Day - UNICEF
|
|
Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
[Premium Times] The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has estimated that 26,039 babies would be born in Nigeria on New Year Day.
|
Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published < > Embed
New Year's Day Babies 00:40
A couple of babies were born right after the stroke of midnight. A boy in Chicago and a girl in the suburbs.
|
Recent related videos from verified sources
Kathy Griffin engaged
Kathy Griffin rang in 2020 with a ring on her finger - and she teased that she was set to marry her long-time beau Randy Bick on New Year's Day.
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:37Published
Wilmer Valderrama engaged
Wilmer Valderrama is engaged, after proposing to his girlfriend Amanda Pacheco on New Year's Day!
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:49Published
Recent related news from verified sources
You Might Like
Tweets about this