Nigeria: 26,039 Babies to Be Born in Nigeria On New Year Day - UNICEF

allAfrica.com Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
[Premium Times] The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has estimated that 26,039 babies would be born in Nigeria on New Year Day.
News video: New Year's Day Babies

New Year's Day Babies 00:40

 A couple of babies were born right after the stroke of midnight. A boy in Chicago and a girl in the suburbs.

At 67,385, India records highest number of babies born globally on New Year’s Day: UNICEF

China comes in second, with 46,299 births
Hindu

Welcome to 2020! Four new babies born in Lincolnshire on New Year's Day

Welcome to 2020! Four new babies born in Lincolnshire on New Year's DaySo cute!
Lincolnshire Echo

horlajeeday

I.G•Horlajeeday 26,039 Babies Born On New Year’s Day In Nigeria – UNICEF https://t.co/lPfiBe3WzL 3 minutes ago

GerrardIsaac_30

Gerrard Isaac RT @NewsWireNGR: UNICEF says a total of 26,039 babies born in Nigeria on New Year Day https://t.co/o1IlE7EBDv https://t.co/dm20fXZBlJ 4 minutes ago

RKarthikeyan90

K.N RT @IndiaToday: India was followed by China (46,299), Nigeria (26,039), Pakistan (16,787), Indonesia (13,020) and the United States of Amer… 7 minutes ago

NewsWireNGR

NewsWireNGR UNICEF says a total of 26,039 babies born in Nigeria on New Year Day https://t.co/o1IlE7EBDv https://t.co/dm20fXZBlJ 7 minutes ago

IndiaInNumber

INDIA In Numbers Babies Born on 1st January 2020 India: 67,385 China: 46,299 Nigeria: 26,039 Pakistan: 16,787 Indonesia: 13,020 Uni… https://t.co/SovTtITU6P 8 minutes ago

kunal_mfp

kunal rajj RT @TheLeaflet_in: An estimated 392,078 babies were born around the world on New Year’s Day, according to UNICEF. At 67,385, India records… 14 minutes ago

loveofgodd1

AddisAddis RT @EA_DevCouncil: 392,000 babies born on first day of #NewYearsDay 2020. 1. #India: 67,385 2. #China: 46,299 3. #Nigeria: 26,039 4. #Pakis… 19 minutes ago

MisstyCotton

Missty Cotton RT @MobilePunch: 26,039 babies born on New Year Day in Nigeria – UNICEF https://t.co/LJvO8dYreT 19 minutes ago

