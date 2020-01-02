Global  

Pope Francis apologises for slapping hand of woman who dragged him

Premium Times Nigeria Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
A Catholic faithful grabbed the pontiff's hand to greet him during a New Year's Eve program at the St. Peter's Square.

The post Pope Francis apologises for slapping hand of woman who dragged him appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
News video: Pope Francis gets pulled by woman during walk in Vatican City

Pope Francis gets pulled by woman during walk in Vatican City 00:32

 Pope Francis walked through the square in Vatican City to go see the large Nativity scene set up. During his walk, a woman grabbed his hand and yanked him toward her. According to Reuters, the Pope seemed to cause him pain and he quickly retrieved his hand. The woman made the sign of the cross as the...

