Flood death toll rises in Jakarta, tens of thousands evacuated

Premium Times Nigeria Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
The flooding, among the deadliest in years, caused chaos in parts of Southeast Asia’s biggest city.

News video: Jakarta floods death toll rises to 43 as residents return to devastation

Jakarta floods death toll rises to 43 as residents return to devastation 01:27

 The death toll from Jakarta flooding has risen to 43. Footage, filmed on Thursday (January 2) in the Bekasi Regency of West Java, shows wrecked cars piled up on the roads after being washed away by flood currents.

Tangerang's streets in Indonesia submerged with floodwaters as death toll reaches 43 [Video]Tangerang's streets in Indonesia submerged with floodwaters as death toll reaches 43

Footage filmed in Tangerang, Indonesia shows an entire neighbourhood submerged with floodwaters. On Tuesday (December 31) night the capital Jakarta and its satellite cities, including Tangerang,..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:52Published

Tens of thousands caught in deadly Indonesian floods [Video]Tens of thousands caught in deadly Indonesian floods

The death toll from flash floods and landslides in and around Indonesia’s capital Jakarta reached at least 21 on Thursday, with more heavy rain forecast, authorities said. The floods are the worst..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:07Published


Indonesia races to provide aid as flood death toll rises

Severe flooding in and around the Indonesian capital Jakarta has killed dozens — with scores of thousands displaced. With the relentless rainfall, and many...
Deutsche Welle Also reported by •SifyIndiaTimesReutersWorldNews

Flood death toll rises to 26 in Jakarta, tens of thousands evacuated

Tens of thousands of people were evacuated in Indonesia's capital Jakarta on Thursday after flash floods and landslides killed up to 26 people amid some of the...
Reuters

drpatfarrell

Patricia Farrell Death toll rises in Indonesia's sinking capital as flood defences struggle https://t.co/NIjou9ttcu #news #feedly 12 minutes ago

Mrs_Cahill_Geog

Mrs Cahill 🌍 RT @geogramblings: Death toll rises in Indonesia's sinking capital as flood defences struggle https://t.co/Ljq9e8xMGM 13 minutes ago

BWQGLrMnvgX5DhS

B RT @DailySabah: Over 170,000 displaced in Indonesia as death toll from floods rises to 53 https://t.co/AcTgqeYAT2 19 minutes ago

williamsonkev

Kevin Williamson RT @VolcanoJenni: Horrible situation in Jakarta. Death toll rises in Indonesia's sinking capital as flood defences struggle https://t.co/ay… 21 minutes ago

zapoteco

zapoteco #ClimateEmergency Death toll rises in Indonesia's sinking capital as flood defences struggle https://t.co/MXc69qNm31 28 minutes ago

luffdee

deb 🇪🇺 RT @lha_again: Australia is on fire and that's a problem but let's not forget that there are at least 53 dead in Indonesia due to the insan… 30 minutes ago

elninn

Nino RT @Reuters: Floods in and around Jakarta have displaced more than 30,000 people and caused chaos across parts of Southeast Asia’s biggest… 36 minutes ago

DailySabah

DAILY SABAH Over 170,000 displaced in Indonesia as death toll from floods rises to 53 https://t.co/AcTgqeYAT2 37 minutes ago

