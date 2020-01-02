News by Larry Three killed in Kenya bus attack - ICYMI https://t.co/UnldQguv5r https://t.co/oRNOjOJ2JM 9 minutes ago Tony the USAF Veteran 🇺🇸🇵🇷 RT @RulesElsa: Nothing to do with. Islam is Peace. Always. "Four people were killed in Kenya Thursday after Islamic extremists opened fire… 46 minutes ago CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 RT @cfcpac: Kenya bus attack: Three killed in Lamu county: The gunmen who targeted the bus, travelling close to the Somali... https://t.co/… 3 hours ago Morning Sentinel Kenya bus attack: Three killed in Lamu county https://t.co/mgmO6qNrKy https://t.co/FbGKo9iWre 4 hours ago