Kenya bus attack: Three killed in Lamu county

BBC News Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
The gunmen who targeted the bus, travelling close to the Somali border, have not been identified.
Kenya: Soldiers Kill Suspects Linked to Lamu Bus Attack

[Capital FM] Lamu -Four people suspected to have participated in the ambush on two buses travelling along the Lamu - Garsen Highway, Thursday, have been killed...
allAfrica.com Also reported by •Seattle Times

Qatar- 3 dead in suspected terror attack on bus in Kenya

(MENAFN - Gulf Times) At least three people were killed near Kenya's southeastern border with Somalia yesterday when gunmen ambushed the bus they were travelling...
MENAFN.com


NEWS_by_Larry

News by Larry Three killed in Kenya bus attack - ICYMI https://t.co/UnldQguv5r https://t.co/oRNOjOJ2JM 9 minutes ago

tonybiskits

Tony the USAF Veteran 🇺🇸🇵🇷 RT @RulesElsa: Nothing to do with. Islam is Peace. Always. "Four people were killed in Kenya Thursday after Islamic extremists opened fire… 46 minutes ago

cfcpac

CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 RT @cfcpac: Kenya bus attack: Three killed in Lamu county: The gunmen who targeted the bus, travelling close to the Somali... https://t.co/… 3 hours ago

sentinelmorning

Morning Sentinel Kenya bus attack: Three killed in Lamu county https://t.co/mgmO6qNrKy https://t.co/FbGKo9iWre 4 hours ago

