Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Liverpool 2-0 Sheffield United: Reds go unbeaten in the Premier League for a full year

BBC News Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Leaders Liverpool beat Sheffield United to become only the third team in Premier League history to go unbeaten for a full calendar year.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Liverpool: Klopp pleased with how new signing Takumi Minamino is settling in

Liverpool: Klopp pleased with how new signing Takumi Minamino is settling in 00:43

 Jurgen Klopp says his new signing Takumi Minamino has settled in well since arriving at Liverpool from Red Bull Salzburg. The £7.25million arrival had his first training session with his new team-mates on Tuesday and is not eligible for Thursday's Premier League match at home to Sheffield United...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Jurgen Klopp reflects on starting the new year with a 13-point lead after beating Sheffield United [Video]Jurgen Klopp reflects on starting the new year with a 13-point lead after beating Sheffield United

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reflects on his side's 2-0 win over Sheffield United, which gives the Reds one year without defeat in the Premier League. Klopp said he was delighted with another..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published

Premier League round-up: Liverpool stay out in front [Video]Premier League round-up: Liverpool stay out in front

A look at the post-Christmas round of Premier League fixtures as Liverpool stretch their lead at the top once more.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Liverpool duo make big impact on Takumi Minamino arrival admits Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool duo make big impact on Takumi Minamino arrival admits Jurgen KloppLiverpool take on Sheffield United tonight in the Premier League but new signing Takumi Minamino will not be involved despite Jurgen Klopp’s protests
Daily Star

Liverpool to pass one year since last Premier League defeat after Sheffield United win

Liverpool will become only the third Premier League club to go unbeaten for more than a full year after Thursday’s 2-0 win over Sheffield United. The Reds...
SoccerNews.com Also reported by •BBC NewsThe Sport ReviewThe AgeLeicester MercuryShootDaily Star

Tweets about this

abimbolatof

Barmby PuzoMafiaso Tofowomo ⚓ RT @AnfieldEdition: FT: Liverpool 2-0 Sheffield United A comfortable, dominant performance as we extend our lead atop the Premier League… 2 minutes ago

embeddedfinance

Ajit 'Deep Mind' Tripathi The debit card I want 👇🏼 BBC Sport - Liverpool 2-0 Sheffield United: Reds go unbeaten in the Premier League for a… https://t.co/8mg0uHeJm2 11 minutes ago

Footywordy

Footytips #Liverpool BBC Sport - Liverpool 2-0 Sheffield United: Reds go unbeaten in the Premier League for a full year https://t.co/Uda1WKgdx0 14 minutes ago

16Scmanish

Manish Kumar BBC News - Liverpool 2-0 Sheffield United: Reds go unbeaten in the Premier League for a full year https://t.co/HQ6eMJswCY 15 minutes ago

Africa

Africa Liverpool 2-0 Sheffield United: Reds go unbeaten in the Premier League for a full year https://t.co/RzP9rIo88H 21 minutes ago

blaqsbi

blaqsbi Post: Liverpool 2-0 Sheffield United: Reds go unbeaten in the Premier League for a full year: Leaders Liverpool bea… https://t.co/ijn2qyBbau 24 minutes ago

MarioFebanus

felixkuathala RT @AnfieldWatch: FT: Liverpool 2-0 Sheffield United ⚽️ Salah ⚽️ Mane The Reds restore their 13 point lead at the top of the @premierlea… 33 minutes ago

Liverpoolcom_

Liverpool.com Liverpool completely dominated their game against Sheffield United this evening 💪 And one man, in particular, post… https://t.co/iXvpubzptm 47 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.