Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

U.S. airstrike kills top Iranian general, Iran vows revenge

Premium Times Nigeria Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
President Donald Trump ordered a military operation that targeted the leader of Qasem Soleimani, a commander in Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The post U.S. airstrike kills top Iranian general, Iran vows revenge appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: US Forces Kill Top Iranian General During Airstrike

US Forces Kill Top Iranian General During Airstrike 03:13

 CBS4's Natalie Brand reports on the breaking details.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Iran vows retaliation after US kills its top general in Iraq [Video]Iran vows retaliation after US kills its top general in Iraq

The United States killed Iran’s top general and the architect of Tehran’s proxy wars in the Middle East in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport on Friday, an attack that threatens to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published

Trump Orders Airstrike That Kills Top Iranian General [Video]Trump Orders Airstrike That Kills Top Iranian General

Trump Orders Airstrike That Kills Top Iranian General . The Pentagon confirmed that Iranian Gen. Qassim Soleimani was targeted in the attack near Baghdad Airport. . Soleimani was the head of..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:27Published


Recent related news from verified sources

New York, Los Angeles increase security after U.S. airstrike kills top Iranian general

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said late Thursday he’d spoken with NYPD Commissioner Dermot F. Shea and Deputy Commissioner John Miller about immediate...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •SifyDenver PostReuters

US kills top Iranian general in Baghdad airstrike, Tehran vows revenge: Top 10 developments


Indian Express Also reported by •Deutsche WelleFOXNews.comCBC.caDaily CallerSeekingAlphaCBS 2

Tweets about this

babalomkhonto7

BALO RT @IOL: Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has warned that a “harsh retaliation is waiting” for the US after the airstrike on Baghdad airport that kil… 28 seconds ago

rwamapera

Kelly Rwamapera US kills powerful Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad airstrike https://t.co/p80tInP22G via @timesofisrael 50 seconds ago

shakthigj

🚩 GJ Shakthi 🚩 RT @dharmicverangna: Aaj ki taaza khabar: US kills Iranian military commander general Soleimani in Baghdad airstrike. But, please leactur… 2 minutes ago

IOL

IOL News Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has warned that a “harsh retaliation is waiting” for the US after the airstrike on Baghdad a… https://t.co/ZpWobpk9AS 5 minutes ago

ChrisTuck_WWHF

**Chris Tuck** US citizens ordered to leave Iraq after airstrike kills Iranian general https://t.co/Yaw2S7Ylb8 5 minutes ago

TimScottUK

*** Tim Scott 🇬🇧🇺🇸 *** I'm hardly one to mourn his death, but: 1 These types are not put off by being killed 2 He'll be swiftly replaced b… https://t.co/kb60NkPLPG 5 minutes ago

imbVijay

VÍjày ANAND BREAKING: The United States calls on its citizens to leave Iraq. The US embassy in Baghdad has called on all Ameri… https://t.co/TkhY8wgpj4 7 minutes ago

TricioSalvador

Tricio Salvador US assassinates Iran's most powerful general in targeted airstrike US kills Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani in t… https://t.co/gWcOGn9kfU 8 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.