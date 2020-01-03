Global  

Iran names deputy commander of Quds force to replace Soleimani after killing

Premium Times Nigeria Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Iranian Quds Force Commander Qassem Soleimani was killed near Baghdad airport on Friday.

The post Iran names deputy commander of Quds force to replace Soleimani after killing appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO
News video: Iran's Qassem Soleimani killed in US air raid at Baghdad airport

Iran's Qassem Soleimani killed in US air raid at Baghdad airport 26:15

 Pre-dawn raid also killed Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in a major escalation of regional tensions.

Iraq's top Shi'ite cleric tells all parties to practice restraint [Video]Iraq's top Shi'ite cleric tells all parties to practice restraint

Iraq&apos;s top Shi&apos;ite cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani condemned a U.S. air strike on Baghdad airport via a spokesperson on Friday, that killed Iranian Quds Force commander Qassem..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:02Published

Analysis: Did the US just 'declared war' against Iran? [Video]Analysis: Did the US just 'declared war' against Iran?

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei says harsh revenge awaits the "criminals" who killed the commander of its elite Quds Force, Qassem Soleimani.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 10:10Published


Iran names deputy Quds Force commander to replace Soleimani after killing

Iran's supreme leader appointed the deputy commander of the Quds Force, Brigadier General Esmail Ghaani, as the replacement for Qassem Soleimani, the former head...
Reuters

Iran names deputy Quds Force commander to replace Soleimani after assassination

Brigadier General Esmail Ghaani, named Soleimani's successor, became deputy commander of the Quds Force, the overseas arm of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, in 1997
Haaretz

