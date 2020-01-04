Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

How Trump made the decision to kill Soleimani

Premium Times Nigeria Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
The Iranian general was killed in a US drone attack on Friday

The post How Trump made the decision to kill Soleimani appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WFFT - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump on strike that killed Soleimani: 'We did not take action to start a war'

Trump on strike that killed Soleimani: 'We did not take action to start a war'

 'We caught him in the act and terminated him,' Trump said Friday, a day after the strike that killed Qasem Soleimani at a Baghdad airport.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Donald Trump asserts airstrike on Soleimani was not an act of war | OneIndia News [Video]Donald Trump asserts airstrike on Soleimani was not an act of war | OneIndia News

US President Donald Trump asserts that the airstrike that eliminated Iranian general Qassem Soleimani was an act to stop war and that the US did not seek a regime change in Iran. He, however, warned..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:24Published

Trump: Soleimani's 'bloody rampage is forever gone' [Video]Trump: Soleimani's "bloody rampage is forever gone"

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday (January 3) heralded the killing of Iran's most prominent military commander, telling Evangelical supporters in Miami "his bloody rampage is now forever gone."

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Iran's UN ambassador accuses Donald Trump of 'starting a war against Iran' with killing of ...

Iran's UN ambassador accuses Donald Trump of 'starting a war against Iran' with killing of ...Iran's UN ambassador says US 'started a war against Iran Donald Trump said strike was to 'stop a war, not to start a war' US deploys 3,000 more troops to Middle...
WorldNews Also reported by •Reuters

Biden questions decision to kill Soleimani: 'I pray that Trump listened to his commanders'

Former Vice President Joe Biden on Friday ripped President Trump’s decision to authorize an airstrike that killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani -- the commander of...
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

NaijaAgencyNews

Naija News Agency How Trump made the decision to kill Soleimani https://t.co/N1TZu95wSx 2 minutes ago

KonnyNews

KonnyNews (How Trump made the decision to kill Soleimani - Vanguard News) - https://t.co/Vu5arJymEo Kindly Share This ... Ko… https://t.co/IzdCFMi2U8 4 minutes ago

BillieO2

Billie RT @ChrisMegerian: President Trump’s national security team gave him several options on Iran in a meeting at Mar-a-Lago on Monday. One was… 4 minutes ago

Christi90300655

Christian Jones @SenSchumer I stand with @realDonaldTrump . He made the right decision not informing anyone. Loose lips sink ships.… https://t.co/Xm1e3e1LFe 5 minutes ago

introvert_king

SK How Trump made the decision to kill Soleimani https://t.co/9CnvFBoJJq 11 minutes ago

thebridgenewsng

The Bridge News How Trump Made The Decision To Kill Soleimani - https://t.co/bZBgq6qvEh https://t.co/o926C4W0KC 14 minutes ago

Bullsranch99

Jack Bull ✌️🇺🇸✌️ RT @Jeff66923777: (PLEASE RETWEET!) Again @realDonaldTrump acted alone in the killing of the Revolutionary Guard General with #LeningradLi… 15 minutes ago

PhBaumann

Philippe Baumann2 RT @glcarlstrom: "One briefing slide shown to Trump listed several follow-up steps the U.S. could take, among them targeting Suleimani... u… 15 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.