Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Ugandan president inaugurates 195-km walk to honour liberation fighters

Premium Times Nigeria Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Mr Museveni led a similar walk in 1999.

The post Ugandan president inaugurates 195-km walk to honour liberation fighters appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

malaminkut

Aminu Umar RT @PremiumTimesng: Ugandan president inaugurates 195-km walk to honour liberation fighters https://t.co/sQROwfjzn4 39 minutes ago

T_BLINX

TOYO_BABA™ RT @todayng: Ugandan president inaugurates 195-km walk to honour liberation fighters https://t.co/kPofcugKfN 47 minutes ago

todayng

TODAY Ugandan president inaugurates 195-km walk to honour liberation fighters https://t.co/kPofcugKfN 2 hours ago

NigeriaNewsdesk

Nigeria Newsdesk Ugandan president inaugurates 195-km walk to honour liberation fighters https://t.co/mUXhu0fhn3 2 hours ago

Themailonline1

The mail news online Ugandan President Inaugurates 195-km Walk to Honor Liberation Fighters https://t.co/wwY1pRxmLq https://t.co/wCFSmuOsUw 2 hours ago

NSEupdate

Nigeria Stock Exchange News Ugandan president inaugurates 195-km walk to honour liberation fighters #NSEUPDATE https://t.co/PBV1tWlLaP 2 hours ago

isnotpolitics

Plain Facts Ugandan president inaugurates 195-km walk to honour liberation fighters https://t.co/4AxPQ1NZAP https://t.co/9YQtDculyP 2 hours ago

PremiumTimesng

Premium Times Ugandan president inaugurates 195-km walk to honour liberation fighters https://t.co/sQROwfjzn4 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.