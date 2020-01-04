Global  

Nigeria: Seun Kuti to Perform at Coachella Music Festival in U.S.

allAfrica.com Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
[This Day] Organisers of the popular United States Music festival called Coachella, or the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, as it's officially known, yesterday released a full list of the global artistes scheduled to perform at the 2020 edition, which saw Nigeria's Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti emerge as the only Nigerian on this year's list, just like he did eight years ago when he first performed as the only Nigerian.
