Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

U.S. will target 52 Iranian sites if Iran attacks Americans, Trump warns

Premium Times Nigeria Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani was killed in a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad.

The post U.S. will target 52 Iranian sites if Iran attacks Americans, Trump warns appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump Orders Airstrike That Kills Top Iranian General

Trump Orders Airstrike That Kills Top Iranian General 01:26

 Trump Orders Airstrike That Kills Top Iranian General . The Pentagon confirmed that Iranian Gen. Qassim Soleimani was targeted in the attack near Baghdad Airport. . Soleimani was the head of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards and one of the most powerful figures in the country. . A statement from the...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump: US ready to strike 52 Iranian sites [Video]Trump: US ready to strike 52 Iranian sites

The president's warning comes as Iran's defence minister threatens "crushing revenge" for the killing of an Iranian top general.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:26Published

Iran-US tension escalates, two missiles hit green zone near US embassy in Baghdad|Oneindia [Video]Iran-US tension escalates, two missiles hit green zone near US embassy in Baghdad|Oneindia

TWO MISSILES HIT THE GREEN ZONE NEAR US EMBASSY IN BAGHDAD, US-IRAN TENSION ESCALATES, TRUMP THREATENS IRAN WITH ATTACKS ON 52 SITES, IRAN RAISES THE BLOOD-RED 'FLAGS OF REVENGE', MAHA CABINET: AJIT..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

US 'targeting' 52 Iranian sites if Tehran attacks

President Trump warns US is 'targeting' 52 Iranian sites and will strike 'fast and hard' if Iran hits US assets.
BBC News Also reported by •WorldNewsDeutsche WelleSifyReuters

Iran expert: U.S. airstrike was "stunningly stupid and counterproductive"

Journalist and Iran expert Barbara Slavin, director of the Atlantic Council's "Future of Iran" initiative, joined "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to discuss the...
CBS News Also reported by •Seattle Times

Tweets about this

kimshurtleff

kimshurtleff RT @McFaul: ISIS targets cultural sites. The Taliban destroys cultural sites. The United States of America should not join this list. Plea… 6 seconds ago

Youngoh30904741

might oh RT @bennyjohnson: 🚨 BREAKING 🚨 President Trump says if Iran strikes any Americans, the US will target 52 Iranian sites, representing the 5… 18 seconds ago

farhanakram1133

hafiz farhan akram RT @Nabya18: #Suleimani assasination will nt be forgiven.Trump quoted about 52 Iranian Sites that are under Target.#IranWar is on, its not… 2 minutes ago

MohamedLibaan

Mohamed Liban RT @spectatorindex: BREAKING: Trump says that the US will target 52 Iranian sites if Tehran hits any Americans or American assets 2 minutes ago

thepledgengr

The Pledge U.S. Will Target 52 Iranian Sites If Iran Attacks Americans, Trump Warns https://t.co/TJP7sycKzD 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.