Nigeria: Police Issue Nationwide Alert Over Killing of Iranian General

allAfrica.com Monday, 6 January 2020
[This Day] Abuja -Following the killing of an Iranian General, Quasem Soleimani, by the United States, the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, Sunday issued a red alert nationwide in a bid to forstall any emergency.
 President Donald Trump said on Friday he ordered the killing of Qassem Soleimani to stop a war, not start one, saying the Iranian military commander was planning imminent attacks on Americans.

