Angola: Former Ghanaian President Hails Anti-Corruption Fight in Angola

allAfrica.com Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
[ANGOP] Luanda -Former Ghanaian President Jerry John Rawlings recently commended the Angolan head of State João Lourenço for his commitment to fight against corruption.
