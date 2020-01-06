Global  

Soleimani killing: NSCIA warns Muslim youth against protest

Premium Times Nigeria Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Qassem Soleimani, top Iranian military commander, was killed last Friday by a US Military airstrike in Baghdad.

The post Soleimani killing: NSCIA warns Muslim youth against protest appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Dozens gather outside US embassy in London to protest against killing of Iranian general

Dozens gather outside US embassy in London to protest against killing of Iranian general 01:38

 Dozens of people gathered outside the US embassy in London on Sunday (December 5) to protest against the killing of the head of Iran's elite Quds Force Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

Shia Muslims in northern India protest against US killing of Soleimani [Video]Shia Muslims in northern India protest against US killing of Soleimani

Thousands of Shia Muslims gathered in Lucknow in northern India on Saturday (January 4th) to protest against the US killing of Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani. The crowd shouted slogans against..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:28Published

John McDonnell calls on Government to condemn US air strike on Iranian general [Video]John McDonnell calls on Government to condemn US air strike on Iranian general

Shadow chancellor John McDonnell has condemned the Government's response to the US killing of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, as he joined one hundred protesters outside Downing Street.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:14Published


Shia Muslims in Lucknow protest killing of Qasem Soleimani, declare him a martyr

A huge gathering of Shia Muslims convened at Chhota Imambara in Lucknow to protest the killing of Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani. The crowd led by Maulana...
Zee News


