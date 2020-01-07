Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Oil prices drop amid U.S.-Iran tensions

Premium Times Nigeria Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Brent crude futures prices are used as benchmarks for future oil prices in Africa, Europe and the Middle East.

The post Oil prices drop amid U.S.-Iran tensions appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published < > Embed
News video: Tensions with Iran could cause spike in gas prices, AAA says

Tensions with Iran could cause spike in gas prices, AAA says 01:54

 Gas prices could climb even higher due to the growing tensions in the Middle East, according to AAA. The average price of a gallon of gas in Florida on Monday is $2.53, which is about 7 cents per gallon higher than just a few days ago.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Oil Jumps on U.S.-Iran Escalation but Supply Will Dictate Prices Long-Term, Says Analyst [Video]Oil Jumps on U.S.-Iran Escalation but Supply Will Dictate Prices Long-Term, Says Analyst

Brent oil prices, the international benchmark, hit the $70 mark for the first time in three months and the price of West Texas Intermediate, the American oil benchmark, reached more than $63 a barrel.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 03:14Published

Oil jumps, stocks slide as Mideast tensions rise [Video]Oil jumps, stocks slide as Mideast tensions rise

Oil prices jumped again Monday, while stocks headed the other way, as rising tensions in the Middle East had investors feeling anxious. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:15Published


Recent related news from verified sources

US-Iran crisis spurs oil fears

The government is moving to find ways to cushion the impact of the US-Iran conflict -- particularly rising oil prices -- if the tensions escalate into war, in...
Bangkok Post

Middle East Tensions Hang Over Global Oil Markets – OpEd

By Cornelia Meyer* The killing of Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad on Friday brought geopolitical tensions in the Middle East to the fore. Oil...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •OilPrice.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

bb_dav

BB Dav More volatility expected as oil markets wait for next 'shoes to drop' | CBC News https://t.co/MRaZNkJAdm 54 minutes ago

ErhireMagnus

Lt. Erhire Mag RT @PremiumTimesng: Oil prices drop amid U.S.-Iran tensions https://t.co/fUWAtgNptB 2 hours ago

theGBJournal

theG&BJournal Oil prices drop amid U.S.-Iran tensions - https://t.co/95VFANVoEW https://t.co/99z8clpKfM 2 hours ago

isnotpolitics

Plain Facts Oil prices drop amid U.S.-Iran tensions https://t.co/jWrHqWQG4X https://t.co/AEsgT9BowY 2 hours ago

NSEupdate

Nigeria Stock Exchange News Oil prices drop amid U.S.-Iran tensions #NSEUPDATE https://t.co/ScTAd70rjF 2 hours ago

PremiumTimesng

Premium Times Oil prices drop amid U.S.-Iran tensions https://t.co/fUWAtgNptB 2 hours ago

JimBennettNL

Jim Bennett More volatility expected as oil markets wait for next 'shoes to drop' | CBC News https://t.co/F3ZscY6uZr 4 hours ago

iMughalMunaf

Munaf Mughal RT CBCBusiness: More volatility expected as oil markets wait for next 'shoes to drop' https://t.co/3vyEciMTbL https://t.co/bflbuJzOVi 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.