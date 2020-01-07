Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Soleimani’s Killing: NATO temporarily pulls troops out of Iraq

Premium Times Nigeria Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
NATO says it will reposition some personnel to different locations both inside and outside of Iraq.

The post Soleimani’s Killing: NATO temporarily pulls troops out of Iraq appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: NATO chief: Iran must avoid further ‘violence and provocations’

NATO chief: Iran must avoid further ‘violence and provocations’ 04:13

 NATO chief: Iran must avoid further ‘violence and provocations’

Recent related videos from verified sources

Mixed signals from Pentagon on future of U.S. troops in Iraq [Video]Mixed signals from Pentagon on future of U.S. troops in Iraq

After reports of a letter from the U.S. military telling Iraq it plans to pull American troops out of the country, Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Monday denied the U.S. was withdrawing troops, saying..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:39Published

Soleimani killing exposes NATO divisions over response [Video]Soleimani killing exposes NATO divisions over response

Soleimani killing exposes NATO divisions over response

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 03:20Published


Recent related news from verified sources

NATO pulls some troops out of Iraq amid Soleimani flare-up

NATO says it is temporarily moving some of its personnel out of Iraq due to tensions between the US and Iran in the region. The decision follows a similar move...
Deutsche Welle

Canadian-led training mission to Iraq suspended by NATO after Soleimani's killing

NATO has suspended Canadian-led training of Iraqi security and armed forces to ensure the safety of several hundred mission members after a U.S. airstrike in...
CBC.ca Also reported by •HinduHaaretzUSATODAY.comReutersMENAFN.comCTV NewsSeattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

jterHeide

jurriaan ter Heide RT @haynesdeborah: BREAKING: @NATO is temporarily pulling some troops out of Iraq & moving others to different locations inside country aft… 2 minutes ago

kampsabine

(((Sabine))) RT @haynesdeborah: NEW: Canada is moving some of its 500 troops on counter-ISIS & @NATO missions in Iraq to Kuwait temporarily in wake of k… 3 minutes ago

krazeebobby

Bobby RT @PremiumTimesng: Soleimani’s Killing: NATO temporarily pulls troops out of Iraq https://t.co/9o68J8Q1zf 15 minutes ago

NATOlizer

Trending NATO News Soleimani’s Killing: NATO temporarily pulls troops out of #Iraq #DylanWhite #ActingSpokespersonforthe...… https://t.co/j1CR2J6XwF 27 minutes ago

NSEupdate

Nigeria Stock Exchange News Soleimani’s Killing: NATO temporarily pulls troops out of Iraq #NSEUPDATE https://t.co/4MJAghXYiA 45 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.