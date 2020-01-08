Global  

BREAKING: Ukrainian plane crashes in Iran, 180 feared dead

Premium Times Nigeria Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
The crash occurred few hours after Iran attacked military bases in Iraq housing U.S. troops in retaliation for the killing of an Iranian general by the U.S.

The post BREAKING: Ukrainian plane crashes in Iran, 180 feared dead appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
News video: Ukrainian Plane With 180 On Board Crashes In Tehran

Ukrainian Plane With 180 On Board Crashes In Tehran 00:17

 Iranian State TV is reporting that a Ukrainian airplane has crashed in Iran. It was carrying 180 passengers and crew.

BREAKING: Ukrainian Airplane Crashes Just After Takeoff from Iran’s Tehran Airport, Killing as Many as 170 People

A Ukraine International Airlines 737-800 crashed just minutes after takeoff from the Tehran airport in Iran on Wednesday morning; there were nearly 180 people on...
Mediaite

Ukrainian plane with at least 170 aboard crashes near Tehran airport, Iranian state TV says

Report, which comes hours after Iran fires missiles at bases in Iraq, says crash suspected to be caused by mechanical issues
Haaretz


