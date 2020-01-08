Global  

Iran retaliates, attacks military bases housing U.S. troops

Premium Times Nigeria Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
"All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq," U.S President wrote on Twitter.

The post Iran retaliates, attacks military bases housing U.S. troops appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
News video: Iran Attacks Military Bases Housing US Troops in Iraq

Iran Attacks Military Bases Housing US Troops in Iraq 01:38

 Iran targeted U.S. troops in Al Asad and Erbil military bases with missile strikes in retaliation for the U.S. killing of Iran's General Qassem Soleimani.

Lawmakers Reacts To Rising Tensions In Iran [Video]Lawmakers Reacts To Rising Tensions In Iran

Iran struck back at the United States early Wednesday for killing a top Revolutionary Guards commander, firing a series of ballistic missiles at two military bases in Iraq housing American troops in a..

Iran launches missile strikes after top leader killed [Video]Iran launches missile strikes after top leader killed

President Donald Trump faces one of the greatest tests of his presidency after Iran launched ballistic missiles at Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops.

Oil Prices Correct Following Iranian Attacks

Crude oil prices first spiked and then retreated after newswires reported Iran’s retaliation against the U.S., targeting military bases housing U.S. troops in...
UK's Johnson discussed Iran missile strikes with Trump, urged de-escalation: UK spokesman

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to President Donald Trump on Wednesday to discuss Iranian missile attacks on military bases in Iraq housing U.S....
Reuters

