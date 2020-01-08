Global  

Car bomb kills at least four near Somalia's parliament in Mogadishu

France 24 Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
At least four people were killed and 10 wounded when a car bomb exploded close to a checkpoint near Somalia's parliament in the capital Mogadishu on Wednesday, police said.
