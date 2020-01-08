AfricaZilla Car bomb kills at least four near Somalia’s parliament in Mogadishu https://t.co/kVmbDIgiSL https://t.co/gOKM3QdMEo 50 minutes ago Gate 15 Car bomb kills at least four near Somalia's parliament in Mogadishu https://t.co/UkW0OhZb88 via @FRANCE24 3 hours ago ramona quazzola RT @FRANCE24: Car bomb kills at least four near Somalia's parliament in Mogadishu https://t.co/abXTg8MOVw https://t.co/julCQYmokj 3 hours ago ACI GOLD PUBLICATION Car bomb kills at least four near Somalia's parliament in Mogadishu https://t.co/FlAYa1803Z 3 hours ago Phil Gurski At least four people were killed and 10 wounded when a car bomb exploded close to a checkpoint near Somalia's parli… https://t.co/K4dWyzEjLX 4 hours ago Breaking News Car bomb kills at least four near Somalia's parliament in Mogadishu https://t.co/3q86dAN3fu #news https://t.co/BI6LGf6h5b 4 hours ago Jon C. Car bomb kills at least four near Somalia's parliament in Mogadishu https://t.co/mnn8ULBVOb 4 hours ago Diana Griffith @realDonaldTrump It's easier 2 attack the 1's we can c, eh, Sir? Hats off! A was fixer needed - untrained fall guy… https://t.co/T6ARywM0nK 4 hours ago