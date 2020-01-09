Global  

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘step back’ divides Twitter

Premium Times Nigeria Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Prince Harry is sixth in line to the throne.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's 'step back' divides Twitter
0
Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published < > Embed
News video: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Stepping Away From Royal Duties

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Stepping Away From Royal Duties 01:45

 Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex are stepping back as senior members of the royal family. WBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports.

Prince Harry and Meghan's statement 'beyond belief' - royal commentator [Video]Prince Harry and Meghan's statement 'beyond belief' - royal commentator

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams on Wednesday (Jan 8) gave his reaction to the personal statement from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announcing that they would be stepping back from royal life.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:23Published

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to 'step back' from senior royals [Video]Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to 'step back' from senior royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to 'step back' from senior royals

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:33Published


Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share adorable new photo of Archie

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share adorable new photo of ArchiePrince Harry and Meghan Markle have shared a new photo of baby Archie and a highlight reel of 2019. The post, shared on the Sussex Royal Instagram page features...
New Zealand Herald

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Help Hikers Struggling to Take a Selfie

It's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to the rescue! After the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spotted two hikers struggling to take a selfie in Canada, the couple...
E! Online

