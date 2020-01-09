Global  

China’s Vice Premier Liu to sign trade deal with U.S. next week

Premium Times Nigeria Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
U.S. President Donald Trump said on December 31 that the Phase 1 deal with China would be signed on January 15 at the White House.

The post China's Vice Premier Liu to sign trade deal with U.S. next week appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
China's Vice Premier Liu to sign U.S. trade deal in Washington next week

China's Vice Premier Liu He, head of the country's negotiation team in Sino-U.S. trade talks, will sign a "Phase 1" deal in Washington next week, the commerce...
Reuters

First phase of China-US trade deal to be signed next week

First phase of China-US trade deal to be signed next weekBeijing — China said on Thursday that vice-premier Liu He will travel to Washington next week to sign the phase-one deal with the US that has lowered trade...
WorldNews

