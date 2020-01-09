Global  

Iran shot down Ukrainian plane, killing 176 — Canadian PM

Premium Times Nigeria Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
The fresh explanation, which Justin Trudeau says is based on credible intelligence, contradicts Iran’s denial of any involvement in the crash.

The post Iran shot down Ukrainian plane, killing 176 — Canadian PM appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Boris Johnson and Justin Trudeau point finger at Iran for Ukrainian plane tragedy

Boris Johnson and Justin Trudeau point finger at Iran for Ukrainian plane tragedy 01:20

 Boris Johnson said there was now a “body of information” that indicated the Tehran airliner crash was caused by an Iranian missile. The Prime Minister made the announcement after US officials and the Canadian leader said Iran looked to have been involved in the downing of the Ukrainian...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Iran Denies Shooting Down Ukrainian Passenger Jet That Killed All 176 On Board [Video]Iran Denies Shooting Down Ukrainian Passenger Jet That Killed All 176 On Board

Iran denies shooting down Ukrainian passenger jet as new video seems to show Iranian surface-to-air missile striking plane before it burst into flames.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 04:57Published

Canadians Come Together To Mourn Flight 752 [Video]Canadians Come Together To Mourn Flight 752

Canadians gathered across the country to mourn the victims of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752.

Credit: HuffPost Canada     Duration: 02:59Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Iran mistakenly shot down Ukraine jet claims US media

Washington, Jan 10 (IANS) Iran mistakenly shot down the Ukrainian plane that crashed on Wednesday near Tehran with 176 people on board, US media report.
Sify Also reported by •ReutersReuters IndiaIndian Express

Trudeau Says Intel Points At Iran Shooting Down Ukrainian Boeing Over Tehran

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau has come out as the first world leader to directly accuse Iran of the “unintentional” shooting down of Ukrainian International...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •Indian ExpressSBSUSATODAY.com

