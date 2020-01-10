Global  

Nigeria: Shiite Leader El-Zakzaky's Fate Lies With the Court - Kaduna Govt

allAfrica.com Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
[Daily Trust] Kaduna -The Attorney General of Kaduna State and Commissioner of Justice, Aisha Dikko, has said the fate of the leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), Malam Ibrahim El Zakzaky lies with the court.
