Staphyle RT @JoWolffBSG: Jesus. If Iran and US were children you’d send them to their bedrooms and tell them to have a good hard think about what th… 2 minutes ago Jo Wolff Jesus. If Iran and US were children you’d send them to their bedrooms and tell them to have a good hard think about… https://t.co/W909LPUJbj 2 minutes ago RandomCat RT @MrAndyNgo: Iran just yesterday through its head of Civil Aviation: “Scientifically, it is impossible that a missile hit the Ukrainian p… 5 minutes ago STRATEGY.Adang RT @PremiumTimesng: JUST IN: Iran admits shooting down Ukrainian plane that killed 176 people https://t.co/sbTZKZMsqc 8 minutes ago Abbubinshareef RT @rupagulab: And Iran admitted it within just a few days. More integrity than India. Remember that plane and that misadventure with “frie… 8 minutes ago Sumner Shagari Sambo Just In: IRAN ADMITS SHOOTING DOWN UKRAINIAN PLANE IN "ERROR" Iran says it accidentally shot down Ukrainian due… https://t.co/jzBCX5r3zS 13 minutes ago The Greatest “A sad day. Preliminary conclusions of internal investigation by Armed Forces: Human error at time of crisis caused… https://t.co/wYIJZr6ijy 16 minutes ago