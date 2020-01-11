Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

JUST IN: Iran admits shooting down Ukrainian plane that killed 176 people

Premium Times Nigeria Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Iran's admission comes days after Western leaders accused it of firing the missile that brought down the airliner.

The post JUST IN: Iran admits shooting down Ukrainian plane that killed 176 people appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Iran admits it 'unintentionally' shot down Ukrainian plane

Iran admits it 'unintentionally' shot down Ukrainian plane 13:29

 Government statement blames 'human error' for the incident that left 176 people killed many of them Iranian citizens.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Iran admits it shot down Ukrainian aircraft due to 'human error' | OneIndia News [Video]Iran admits it shot down Ukrainian aircraft due to 'human error' | OneIndia News

In a big admission, Iran has said that it mistakenly shot down the Ukrainian plane which crashed near the Tehran airport killing all 176 people on board. After days of denying claims that it was..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:28Published

Iran says it 'unintentionally' shot down Ukrainian passenger plane [Video]Iran says it 'unintentionally' shot down Ukrainian passenger plane

The statement came Saturday morning and blamed "``human error'' for the disaster.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 00:45Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Iran brought down Ukrainian plane, says it was human error (3rd Ld)

Tehran, Jan 11 (IANS) Iran on Saturday admitted that its armed forces had downed the Ukrainian passenger plane near Tehran killing all 176 people on board,...
Sify Also reported by •SBSNew Zealand HeraldMENAFN.comIndian ExpressBrisbane TimesNews24Premium Times NigeriaReutersReuters India

Iran mistakenly shot down Ukraine jet claims US media

Washington, Jan 10 (IANS) Iran mistakenly shot down the Ukrainian plane that crashed on Wednesday near Tehran with 176 people on board, US media report.
Sify Also reported by •Premium Times NigeriaReutersReuters IndiaCBS News

Tweets about this

uzbaqoilas

Staphyle RT @JoWolffBSG: Jesus. If Iran and US were children you’d send them to their bedrooms and tell them to have a good hard think about what th… 2 minutes ago

JoWolffBSG

Jo Wolff Jesus. If Iran and US were children you’d send them to their bedrooms and tell them to have a good hard think about… https://t.co/W909LPUJbj 2 minutes ago

RandomC90238534

RandomCat RT @MrAndyNgo: Iran just yesterday through its head of Civil Aviation: “Scientifically, it is impossible that a missile hit the Ukrainian p… 5 minutes ago

TheMakon

STRATEGY.Adang RT @PremiumTimesng: JUST IN: Iran admits shooting down Ukrainian plane that killed 176 people https://t.co/sbTZKZMsqc 8 minutes ago

Mohamme69966014

Abbubinshareef RT @rupagulab: And Iran admitted it within just a few days. More integrity than India. Remember that plane and that misadventure with “frie… 8 minutes ago

Sumner_Sambo

Sumner Shagari Sambo Just In: IRAN ADMITS SHOOTING DOWN UKRAINIAN PLANE IN "ERROR" Iran says it accidentally shot down Ukrainian due… https://t.co/jzBCX5r3zS 13 minutes ago

OJamesmac

The Greatest “A sad day. Preliminary conclusions of internal investigation by Armed Forces: Human error at time of crisis caused… https://t.co/wYIJZr6ijy 16 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.