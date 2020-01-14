Global  

Mali: Delays in 'Red Berets' Trial Prolongs Suffering of Victims' Families

allAfrica.com Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
[AI London] A Malian court's last-minute postponement of a former junta leader's trial is a blow to the families of 21 soldiers whose bodies were discovered in a mass grave in 2012 after they were forcibly disappeared, Amnesty International said today.
